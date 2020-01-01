Late Ryad Boudebouz winner sends Saint-Etienne through to French Cup final
Ryad Boudebouz was the hero for Saint-Etienne in the French Cup semi-finals on Thursday night, coming off the bench and netting in injury time to get past Rennes 2-1 for a first appearance in the final since 1982 for Les Verts.
Saint-Etienne soon fell behind after Senegal international Mbaye Niang scored from the penalty spot for Rennes in the 33rd minute.
Timothee Kolodziejczak however equalised for Saint-Etienne two minutes before the half-time whistle.
With time running out, Claude Puel threw on Boudebouz for Yann M'Vila in the 83rd minute and the Algeria international came good with a calm finish just outside the penalty area in injury time.
VIVA L'ALGÉRIE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Ryadbdz 😍 pic.twitter.com/3UJJ5XFA59— #AvecVousJusquAuBout ! (@ASSEofficiel) March 5, 2020
It was only the 30-year old's second goal of the season after having scored once in Ligue 1.
Saint-Etienne will square up against Paris Saint-Germain - who crushed Lyon 5-1 in the other semi, in the final on April 25 at the Stade de France.