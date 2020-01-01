Late Ryad Boudebouz winner sends Saint-Etienne through to French Cup final

The Algerian wideman struck the crucial goal that awarded Les Verts a place in the cup competition final for the first time in 38 years

Ryad Boudebouz was the hero for in the French Cup semi-finals on Thursday night, coming off the bench and netting in injury time to get past 2-1 for a first appearance in the final since 1982 for Les Verts.

Saint-Etienne soon fell behind after international Mbaye Niang scored from the penalty spot for Rennes in the 33rd minute.

Timothee Kolodziejczak however equalised for Saint-Etienne two minutes before the half-time whistle.

With time running out, Claude Puel threw on Boudebouz for Yann M'Vila in the 83rd minute and the international came good with a calm finish just outside the penalty area in injury time.

It was only the 30-year old's second goal of the season after having scored once in .

Saint-Etienne will square up against - who crushed 5-1 in the other semi, in the final on April 25 at the Stade de .