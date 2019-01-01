'Last season has helped us' - Robertson says title disappointment has Liverpool better prepared for Premier League chase

The Reds defender says last season's disappointment has helped lead to this campaign's hot start

defender Andrew Robertson says last season's title disappointment has helped pave the way for their perfect Premier League start.

The Reds have won all six of their league matches thus far, having outscored opponents 17-5 to start the campaign.

Liverpool's most recent win was a 2-1 victory over at Stamford Bridge, a victory that helped maintain a five-point gap over .

It was that same Man City team that pipped Liverpool to the title last season as the two sides duelled in what became a historic title race.

And Robertson insists that last year's battle for the title helped the team grow, even if it ended up with the team falling short.

"It's all about winning games and to keep on moving forward, so we cannot dwell on [the win over Chelsea]," Robertson said. "We have got another big week coming up and we just focus on our own game, we don't focus on anything else other than that.

"There are big challenges ahead and we need to keep ticking them off. In this period, if we can keep it going until the internationals and keep looking at the fixtures then that is what we'll do. We've got a tough run but if we can get to the next internationals with positive results then we'll be in a very good place.

"Hopefully we can go one better than last season in terms of finishing second. We won the but we want the Premier League and hopefully this season we do that. But, there is a long, long way to go and everyone behind us will be waiting for us to drop points.

"So I am sure they will be ready to pounce, so we need to be ready for that and I think last season has helped us massively for that."

Liverpool are in the midst of a difficult run of fixtures as the club faces matches in the Premier League, Champions League and .

The Reds are set to face MK Dons on Wednesday in cup action before a contest against on Saturday.

Article continues below

After that, the focus turns towards the Champions League and Red Bull Salzburg, and Robertson is relishing the opportunities that come with this busy time of year.

"This is what we're made for, we're in the season, well into it now and we are used to going to places and playing three games a week. That is what we are used to," the defender said.

"It is the exact same preparation and we were good to go today. We had to dig deep at times and Chelsea started putting the pressure on us once they got the goal but we dug deep and that is a big three points for us."