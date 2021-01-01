Las Palmas chief reveals how much Barcelona could end up paying for wonderkid Pedri

The 18-year-old has become a key figure at Camp Nou in his first season with the Catalan club

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has said his club could collect up to €23 million (£20m/$27m) from Barcelona for Pedri's transfer if he fulfils all of the clauses and bonus conditions included in the deal.

Pedri was signed by Barca prior to last season, with the midfielder sent back on loan to Las Palmas for the 2019-20 campaign.

This season, the 18-year-old has become a key figure at Camp Nou in his first campaign with Barcelona, positioning himself as a fixture for years to come.

What was said?

“From the day we’ve made the sale of Pedri until today, we’ve collected about €11m (£9m/$13m)," Ramirez told Cadena SER. "Once all the clauses are met, it could reach up to €22m-€23m. We also get 15 per cent of a future sale.

“Barca is the club that counted on Pedri the most. There was another club from Spain that had offered more money, but we kept our word.

"He has gone to the perfect club and is now playing with the best player in the world.”

The bigger picture

Barcelona's investment in Pedri is looking extremely wise at this point, as €23m could be a steal for a player who has already become a vital member of the squad as a teenager.

In his first season with the club, Pedri has made 41 total appearances already, scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Earlier this week, Pedri was given his first senior call-up for Spain ahead of La Roja's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo.

The 18-year-old will have the chance to earn his first senior cap after representing Spain at various youth levels.

