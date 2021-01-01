Laporte cannot guarantee Manchester City stay amid lack of game time

The highly-rated centre-half has lost his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, which is forcing him to mull over the options for his future

Aymeric Laporte cannot guarantee that he will be sticking around at Manchester City after the centre-half lost his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

The 27-year-old was expected to strike up a formidable partnership with Ruben Dias at the Etihad Stadium, but that role has gone to John Stones.

Laporte admits that life as a back-up option is not that appealing, as he prepares for Euro 2020 duty after switching international allegiance to Spain, and it may be that he has to push for a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his future by The Independent, having previously stated his happiness at City back in February, the France-born defender said: "When you asked me that in this period I was playing more I think or maybe less but I don’t know, the situation is very different now. I will not say nothing here, it’s something personal."

Where does Laporte stand at City?

Laporte has made 27 appearances for City across all competitions this season, but only 14 of those have been Premier League starts.

He is in line to play in the Champions League final with Chelsea on Saturday, but has not graced that competition since March and only four times in total across the Citizens' run to Porto.

On his lack of regular game time, Laporte said: "It’s a very different challenge because I never played less than this year. For me it’s very different, that is difficult to accept.

"I try to train every day like normal. I try to keep my rhythm and when I have to play I try to do it as best as possible. Personally, I’m happy with what I’ve done this season.

"When I’ve played, I’ve played really good. Of course you can always improve but I am happy with all that, and I hope I can do a very good Euros, then we’ll see what can happen."

