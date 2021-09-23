Laporta warns under-fire Barcelona boss Koeman he won't be afraid to 'make decisions'

The Camp Nou chief says the Dutchman's future in the dugout will "depend a lot" on results but also insists "we are behind him now"

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has warned under-fire head coach Ronald Koeman that he won't be afraid to "make decisions" if the team's fortunes do not improve soon.

Pressure is building on Koeman after Barca's poor start to the 2021-22 campaign, with a 1-1 draw at home to Granada on Monday marking the latest setback for the Spanish giants.

Barca slipped to eighth in the La Liga standings after that result, and it has been suggested that Koeman is now on borrowed time as he struggles to find a winning formula following a summer of wholesale changes at Camp Nou.

What's been said?

Laporta says Koeman still enjoys the full backing of the board for the time being, but the Barca chief has also signalled that he won't be afraid to wield the axe should the Dutchman fail to deliver a swift upturn in results.

"We are responsible for managing the club," Laporta has told El Chiringuito. "We have more information when it comes to making decisions and we have to consider everything much more.

"It is not a problem for us to make decisions of any kind, and if we have to take them at a certain time, we will take them, [either if they are] economic, sporting or social.

"We are behind the coach. [Koeman] is the coach of Barcelona's first team and what we want is for things to go well for him.

"The coaches, not only Koeman, depend a lot on their results and in the case of Barcelona, [they are judged] every game. But Koeman is our coach and we are behind him now."

Barca's recent decline

After seeing Lionel Messi lead a summer exodus amid the club's well-documented financial crisis, a new-look Barca side managed to kick off their latest season with a bang to temporarily lift the mood of gloom among supporters.

Koeman's men beat Real Sociedad 4-2 on the opening weekend, with new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia among those to impress in a thrilling attacking display, but a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club brought them crashing back down to earth the following week.

Barca then secured an unconvincing 2-1 win over Getafe before a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League that served as fresh evidence of just how far they have fallen behind the elite.

The draw with Granada then compounded the Blaugrana's misery, but they will have the chance to get back on track when taking in a trip to Cadiz on Thursday night.

