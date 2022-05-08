Lampard has 'never experienced anything like' Everton fans' gesture ahead of 2-1 win vs Leicester

Frank Lampard has praised the “amazing” Everton supporters for their ferocious backing in Sunday’s crucial 2-1 win away at Leicester.

The Toffees fans provided a boisterous backdrop to the game at the King Power Stadium, with first-half goals from Vitaly Mykolenko and Mason Holgate earning the Merseysiders their first Premier League away win since August.

It was enough to lift Lampard's side out of the relegation zone and one point clear of Burnley and Leeds, with a game in hand on both.

What did Lampard say about the Everton fans?

As well as cheering on the team during the match, the Toffees supporters also gathered at the club’s training ground on Saturday to cheer the team as they set off for Leicester on the team coach.

That comes after thousands of supporters gathered outside Goodison Park to greet the team coach before last weekend’s win against Chelsea.

Their backing is certainly not lost on Lampard, who told Sky Sports after Sunday’s win: “They're amazing. What they did for us yesterday [at the training ground] I have never experienced anything like it.

“The support right until the end, I went back out there because they are incredible and they need to know how we feel about them. We have work still to do."

What did Lampard say about Everton’s performance?

Lampard also praised the battling qualities of his players as they look to lift Everton away from danger.

The Toffees were four points adrift in the relegation zone after defeat to Liverpool a fortnight ago but have won back-to-back games to move up to 16th.

Article continues below

“They all are [emotional games] at the moment, there's so much on the games,” said Lampard, who replaced Rafael Benitez as Toffees boss in January.

“We're fighting together. It was a tough game and a tough opponent but we deserved it. We created chances, rode our luck at times. It's important to enjoy these moments, but there's a lot of work to do."

Further reading