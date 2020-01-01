Lampard says Chelsea have multiple transfer plans depending on level of coronavirus disruption

The Blues boss admits planning ahead during the Covid-19 outbreak has been difficult but he is confident his club can rise to the challenge

Frank Lampard says have a number of different transfer action plans to work on depending on how the market is affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League summer transfer window was set to open on June 10, but ongoing disruption and uncertainty means previous deadlines may not be met .

Lampard says he is happy with the players he has but with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Moussa Dembele and Declan Rice linked, Blues fans may be expecting action.

"We have the good young players, we have had experienced players around them that have helped them this year, but we know there are little areas within the squad [we can improve]," Lampard told Sky Sports .

"Some of that's what we have already, some of that's how we might look to recruit going forward.

"This period now with what's going on in the world has made it very difficult to plan too much on [transfers], how this is going to look in weeks or months going forward.

"We have to have different versions of plans going forward in terms of how it looks.”

Lampard was keen to underline the good work he felt Chelsea have done during his time at the club, with young players like Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham given first-team opportunities.

The former midfielder is looking to close the gap to and following their own successes in the transfer market.

"Going into this break I feel like we were moving in the right direction,” he added.

“With the continued work on the day-to-day attitude of my club and myself, and the players, and with bringing in players in key areas that we think can help us to try and bridge that gap to Liverpool and City.

"I don't want to jump the gun because what Liverpool and Manchester City have done has been clear.

“I'd be a fool to suggest we can bridge that gap quickly because there has been a lot of hard work at those clubs in terms of recruitment of top players, of great coaches.

"We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we can't try to copy.”