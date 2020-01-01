Lampard addresses Havertz to Chelsea transfer links and Jorginho exit talk

Frank Lampard addressed transfer speculation surrounding star Kai Havertz and midfielder Jorginho in his press conference on Friday.

The Blues are currently in pole position to sign Germany sensation Havertz, with other potential suitors pulling out of the race due to the €100 million (£90m/$112m) price tag being placed on him.

Lampard was asked about such speculation ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture at , but kept his cards close to his chest.

“Unfortunately it's another answer from me, that that is not something I want to broach at this moment in time,” Lampard said.

“My focus is completely on the game. So, I don't want to give you any ifs, buts or maybes for the summer, my focus has to be on the here and now.”

Closer to home, international Jorginho once again finds himself being linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in recent months at Chelsea, but Lampard again refused to comment on his future.

“Again, I keep getting asked about next season,” he said. “To be honest, it is irrelevant what happens next season.

“These final few games will define how we look at this season and look forward to next.”

Jorginho may find himself nearer to the action in the closing weeks of the season after fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour was ruled out for up to four months following knee surgery.

The teenager had moved above Jorginho in recent weeks, but Lampard doesn’t feel the more experienced player has anything to prove because of it.

“I don't think there is a point to prove. I have spoken about him before the last game and there is no point to prove for Jorginho.

“He proves it in training and when he plays in games for me. Simply, these things are selection. I hope there isn't a point to prove as such and we see the usual Jorginho.

“I am very pleased [with his attitude] and it is what I expect of players at the club. There is no way you go through a season without moments out of the team, moments that are difficult individually and you have to have toughness as a squad collectively and individually.

“Hence why I made the move to make him vice-captain when I came in, because I saw that in his personality.”