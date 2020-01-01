Lallana ignoring Liverpool exit rumours despite contract at 'best team in the world' set to expire

The England international is widely expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season, but he says contract talk isn't on his mind

Adam Lallana says he is “enjoying playing for the best team in the world” as speculation continues to circulate about his future at .

The 31-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, with reports suggesting manager Jurgen Klopp is already resigned to losing him at the end of the campaign.

Now in his sixth season at Anfield since joining from in 2014, Lallana has proved a useful squad player for Klopp, but regular playing time is increasingly hard to come by at the world and European champions.

“It’s easy to keep working,” Lallana told Off The Ball. “I’m enjoying playing for the best team in the world, it’s as simple as that.

“Whatever my contract situation is, that will be going on in the background. There’s not a chance that that will affect my commitment to this club.

“I have given 110 per cent throughout my Liverpool career and will continue to do so, whether that finishes at the end of the season or whether that continues.

“It’s a great squad, a great bunch of lads and I couldn’t be enjoying my football any more.”

After playing under Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, Lallana was signed by Brendan Rodgers and has been in place throughout the club’s recent transformation under Klopp.

After finishing five places and 25 points off the top in his first season, Lallana was asked if he could believe the level Liverpool’s squad has now reached.

“Yeah, I can, because I work with these lads day in, day out and I see how committed [they are] and how much work is put into it,” he replied.

“When you perform like that, as consistently as that, its not through luck. It’s through hard work, dedication, long hours and it’s all worth it.

“He [Klopp] has got a bit of everything. He’s very intense, but he can demand that out of his players and keep them on side.

“He makes us believe that to be more intense means we have got more chance of being successful and you see that out there with what the lads put into every game.

“We might have to sacrifice different aspects of our life for that, to be at that level, but it’s all worth it.”