Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson, dies aged 84 as club send 'heartfelt condolences' to former manager and his family

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

The Ferguson family issued a statement on her passing, asking for 'privacy' at this moment in time.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Manchester United issued a statement as well, reading:

"Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy. Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career."