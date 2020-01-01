La Liga to return on June 8 after Spanish goverment gives green light for football to restart

will resume on June 8 after the Spanish government gave the green light for football to return.

The Spanish top flight has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus, but will be back next month.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed in an address to the nation that many daily activities will be allowed to start up again, confirming the date football will be allowed to be played again

" has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," he said. "The time has come to recover many of the daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will return."

La Liga president Javier Tebas tweeted his support of the premier's decision, saying: "We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches.

"CSD [National Sports Council] and agents were involved. But it is very important to follow the sanitary precautions and respect the evolution of the pandemic, we cannot lower our guard."

