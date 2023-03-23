La Liga file EIGHTH Vinicius Junior racism complaint of the season to Barcelona court after abuse of Real Madrid star in latest Clasico clash

La Liga have filed a fresh complaint to the Barcelona Court of Instruction over racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

For the eighth time this season, La Liga have taken legal action after racial abuse was directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

The Spanish top flight filed a complaint to the Barcelona Court of Instruction after the player was allegedly subjected to abuse at Camp Nou during Sunday's Clasico.

The report pointed out that "intolerable racist behaviour was once again observed" towards the Brazilian, according to The Athletic. La Liga specified that "racist insults" had been used.

Vinicius has faced a string of reported racist incidents since the World Cup break. First, chants were heard around the Real Valladolid stadium, leading to a group of supporters being handed a nearly four-year ban on their season tickets.

Then, Atletico Madrid fans hung an effigy off a bridge with a Vinicius kit on, leading to uproar around the footballing world. Both La Liga and Real Madrid made statements condemning the act.

La Liga filed three complaints in February alone, also highlighting Mallorca fans' racist abuse towards Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly defended Vinicius in press conferences, pointing out that "it's a problem within society and there should be zero tolerance for it".

Ancelotti has also called for sanctions against clubs whose fans direct abuse at the Brazil international.