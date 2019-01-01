LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After recently suffering a heavy defeat to the Earthquakes, the home side are looking to get some revenge in the Cali Clasico

The continue to chase LAFC at the top of ’ Western Conference, and on Saturday, they continue that pursuit with the Cali Clasico against the .

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side have been drifting in and out of form lately, most recently winning 2-0 against .

However, it was just a fortnight ago that they went down 3-0 to a San Jose side still not secure in the playoffs, and as such Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Co. will be eager to exact some revenge.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position LA Galaxy squad Goalkeepers Bingham, Lampson, Vom Steeg Defenders Gonzalez, Steres, Romney, Hilliard-Arce, Arellano, Skjelvik, Traore, Feltscher, Araujo Midfielders Kitchen, Dos Santos, Corona, Lletget, Joao Pedro, Carrasco, Juninho, Boateng, F. Alvarez, E. Alvarez, Cuello Forwards Pontius, Antuna, Ibrahimovic, Zubak

Romain Alessandrini remains out injured for the Galaxy, who are also without Diego Polenta due to a ban.

There are doubts over Rolf Feltcher and Chris Pontius. Sebastian Lletget is out and should return to training next week.

Gold Cup heroes Uriel Antuna and Jonathan Dos Santos are both back in the squad.

Possible LA Galaxy starting XI: Bingham; Araujo, Gonzalez, Steres, Romney; Corona, Dos Santos; E. Alvarez, F. Alvarez, Antuna; Ibrahimovic.

Position San Jose Earthquakes squad Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Tarbell, Vega, Bersano Defenders Kashia, Cummings, Affolter, Ockford, Akanyirige, Lopez, Lima, Thompson, Marie Midfielders Fuentes, Jungwirth, Judson, Luis Felipe, Yueill, Calvillo, Partida Forwards Fierro, Qazaishvili, Salinas, Espinoza, Eriksson, Haji, Hoesen, Wondolowski, Cowell

Anibal Godoy is a confirmed absentee for the Earthquakes, while Nick Lima is back from the Gold Cup.

Harold Cummings is questionable.

Possible San Jose Earthquakes starting XI: Vega; Thompson, Kashia, Jungwirth, Lanfranco; Tavares, Yueill; Espinoza, Eriksson, Qazaishvili; Wondolowski

Match Preview

The LA Galaxy’s ongoing quest for a sixth MLS Cup continues at home on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes.

It continues to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is the star attraction for the Galaxy, and the Swede is fully expected to take centre stage once more in this clash, having scored a double on Independence Day to help down Toronto 2-0.

Not only did the former and star hit a double, he did so with the name on the back of his shirt spelt incorrectly, leading some to jokingly suggest that be plays with ‘Irbahimovic’ permanently.

Zlatan has received reinforcements this week, with the return of Uriel Antuna and Jonathan Dos Santos to the club after the Gold Cup. The Mexico pair will be on a high after helping their nation to glory, and Dos Santos in particular after he grabbed the only goal of the final against the U.S.

But while Antuna and Dos Santos were helping the Mexico of 2019 to glory, another young talent from the country has been emerging in LA in the form of 17-year-old Efrain Alvarez, who marked his first MLS start with an assist.

“He’s the biggest talent in the league,” Ibra said in the wake of last week’s victory. “He’s ready to play.”

Article continues below

Trying to stop this star-studded line up will be San Jose, who recorded a 3-0 win over their Californian neighbours only a couple of weeks ago.

Goals from Valeri Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas and Tommy Thompson gave them a comfortably victory, yet Matias Almeyda’s side have been far stronger at home this season than they have been on the road.

Indeed, they have earned only six of their 28 points on the road, suggesting that even a draw in this Cali Clasico would be a major boost to a side clinging on to a playoff spot by only a couple of marks.