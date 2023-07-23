Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been offered a €200 million (£173m/$223m) deal by Al-Hilal that includes a Real Madrid release clause.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward is generating intense speculation regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain. The World Cup winner has made it clear that he will not be signing a new deal at Parc des Princes, meaning that he is due to become a free agent in 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are now open to selling Mbappe, having left him out of their pre-season tour to Asia, with talk of interest from the likes of Real and Arsenal refusing to go away. Now, Tancredi Palmeri claims that Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal have joined the chase. They are reportedly open to paying Mbappe €200m-a-year, while offering the same figure to PSG in terms of a transfer fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is claimed that said offer also includes the option for Mbappe to leave the Middle East for Spain in 2024 – with Madrid the only side that can trigger that clause. The prolific 24-year-old is reportedly reluctant to leave for Saudi Arabia, but the get-out option put to him by Al-Hilal may appeal as he runs the risk of being frozen out in Paris for 12 months.

WHAT NEXT? The expectation is that Mbappe will end up at Santiago Bernabeu at some stage – despite having previously snubbed interest from Madrid to head for Paris in 2017 and pen a new contract in the summer of 2022.