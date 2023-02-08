'The greatest!' - Kylian Mbappe & Neymar celebrate LeBron James breaking NBA scoring record as PSG stars recognise GOAT

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are huge basketball fans, and they applauded LeBron James for breaking the NBA scoring record.

Lakers veteran set record Tuesday night

Passed Karim Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored

Mbappe and Neymar react on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are sponsored by Nike and have special Air Jordan kits celebrating NBA great Michael Jordan, while Mbappe and Neymar often watch basketball in their free time. It's little surprise that they were paying attention to James setting one of basketball's most important records.

Mbappe seems to believe it's James - not Jordan or Abdul-Jabbar - who is the NBA's best-ever player. He posted a picture of himself with James to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption "The Greatest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PSG players have been spotted at NBA games in the past when they get time away from the club to visit the United States. It's part of a phenomenon of football players loving basketball culture, though in the case of Mbappe's French team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni, it got him in a bit of trouble.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 leaders have a French Cup match against Marseille on Wednesday, followed by a league outing at Monaco on Saturday.