Kylian Mbappe sends messsage to Christopher Nkunku after forward joins Chelsea training for first time

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe reacted to Nkunku's post, in which he revealed he has linked up with the Blues and has begun training. He posted "first session with the lads". Mbappe responded, writing: "Going to get my popcorn" in French.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku has joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £53m ($69m) after a season in which he managed to win the Bundesliga Golden Boot, despite an injury-hit campaign. The 25-year-old scored 16 league goals in just 25 games.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea travel to the USA for a pre-season tour; it remains to be seen how involved Nkunku will be.