'What talent!' - Kylian Mbappe, Frank Lampard and Juan Mata lead tributes to retiring Eden Hazard after former Chelsea star hangs up his boots

Kylian Mbappe, Frank Lampard and Juan Mata shared heartwarming messages for Eden Hazard after former Chelsea star hung up his boots.

Hazard retired from football

Called time on career at just 32

Former team-mates and players share tributes

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian international announced that he has decided to retire from football on Tuesday. Hazard struggled to find a club in Europe of his choice after he left Real Madrid in the summer and felt that it was the right moment to call time on his career.

Several former players including Mata and Lampard took to social media to pay their tribute to the 32-year-old who once dazzled for Chelsea.

Mata wrote on X: "Oh how I enjoyed playing with you…. One of the very best. Enjoy your new chapter, my friend, you deserve it. Thanks for all the memories and for bringing your joy to football."

Article continues below

Former Chelsea player and manager Lampard commented: "Congratulations @hazardeden10. What talent, and what a career. It was a pleasure to play with you, and you are a top man in every way. Good luck with what comes next."

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe shared a story that read: "Le grand Eden. MERCI," which translates to: "The great Eden, thank you."

@k.mbappe Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes also commented on the post: "Thanks for all the good moments you gave to the world of football. All the real fans of this beautiful sport enjoyed watching you."

Real Madrid goalkeeper and compatriot, Thibaut Courtois wrote: "Thank you for everything my friend!"

WHAT NEXT? Hazard has not revealed in his Instagram post about his future plans. It remains to be seen if he will return to football in any capacity as a manager or a part of a technical team in the time to come.