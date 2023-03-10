Kylian Mbappe's contract regret! PSG superstar CALLED Real Madrid to sound out transfer interest at the end of the summer window despite new deal

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe made a desperate plea to Real Madrid after he penned a new contract to stay in Paris last summer

Mbappe asked Madrid to sign him last summer

Real refused, have one eye on Haaland in 2024

Mbappe will ask to leave again this year

WHAT HAPPENED? The France star's entourage phoned Madrid at the end of last summer to see if there was any chance the Spanish club could sign him, according to MARCA. The club was non-committal at the time, but emphasised the striker would have to change his financial expectations and attitude.

Mbappe is reportedly ready to force his way out of Paris. He doesn't plan on triggering a clause in his contract that will keep him at PSG until 2025. Instead, he will urge the club to put him up for sale in an attempt to force the move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe signed one of the biggest deals in football history last summer, worth around €6 million (£5.3m/$6.3m) per week. It included a massive €180m (£159m/$192m) signing-on bonus that will be paid in full — even if the player opts to leave the club before his deal expires in 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite Mbappe's desire to leave the club, a move will be difficult. PSG will reportedly be reluctant to sell their star man this summer. Meanwhile, Madrid won't want to negotiate at a specific price. Instead, they have one eye on bringing in Erling Haaland in 2024 — when his €200m (£176m/$213m) release clause can be activated.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manager Christophe Galtier insisted that Mbappe will stay until his contract expires: "I don't have to try to convince Kylian Mbappé [of the PSG project]. Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player, he shows it in every game and he has a great determination to succeed and bring the club as high as possible," he insisted at a press conference.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The France star is under contract at PSG until at least the end of next season. A summer move, though, could be on the cards.