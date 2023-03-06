PSG sporting director Luis Campos has urged Kylian Mbappe to keep improving after the forward broke PSG's all-time goalscoring record on Saturday

Mbappe broke PSG's scoring record on Saturday

Backed to be at his best at 25

PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League next

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe bagged his 201st goal for Les Parisiens as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Nantes 4-2 on Saturday. After the game he was honoured with a trophy and celebratory festivities, but the club's de-facto sporting director urged the star not to get complacent and emphasised that Mbappe still has more to give in a PSG shirt.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I provoke him all the time because he can do better. I think that when he turns 25-26, that's when he's going to be at his best," Campos told Telefoot. "He needs to keep working and, as he does very well, with high standards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe surpassed Edison Cavani in PSG's all-time top goalscoring charts, reaching 201 in 54 fewer games than the now-Valencia striker. He is still one behind Cavani in PSG's Ligue 1 scoring table, though, with 137 to Cavani's 138.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will be called on to get on the scoresheet again on Wednesday as PSG push to beat Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie.