Kwadwo Asamoah reacts as Inter claim Derby di Milano honours

The Ghanaian star took to Twitter to celebrate The Nerazzurri's perfect start to the Serie A season with victory over their fierce city rivals

Milan maintained their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 victory over at the San Siro on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri came into the match on the back of a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Slavia Prague in the on Tuesday, but Marcelo and Romelu Lukaku delivered the goods for Antonio Conte’s side this time, who remain at the top of the table.

Article continues below

’s Kwadwo Asamoah was once again ever-present on the pitch, with his total amount of minutes this term stretching to a maximum 450 minutes from five competitive games.

He made 47 passes and had an impressive accuracy of 85.1%, while drilling in three crosses. On the defensive side, he made two interceptions and two clearances.

A midweek home tie against on Wednesday awaits next.