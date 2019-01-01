Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana defender set for contract talks with Inter Milan

The 30-year old has been ever-present for the Nerazzurri this season and is looking to extend his stay at the San Siro

Kwadwo Asamoah is set to hold talks with Milan on extending his existing contract.

According to Tutto Mercato Web , the Nerazzurri board have met the Ghanaian's representatives, with further discussions to take place in the coming weeks.

Asamoah has a deal in place until 2021, and Inter are looking to extend it by one year.

The former player joins key Inter players such as Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Lautaro Martinez, who have recently had contract negotiations.

Asamoah has played all the minutes in Inter's two games this season, against Lecce and , all ending in victories, providing an assist in the former.

He joined Inter from in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to the make 44 competitive appearances.