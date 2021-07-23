Kudus responds to Kamaldeen’s Ajax snub after Rennes move

The Lancer shares his thoughts on their failure to secure the signature of his Ghana colleague

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has stated he respects the decision of international teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana, who subbed interest from the Dutch club to sign for French outfit Rennes.

Kamaldeen was the subject of a heated transfer battle between Ajax, the Ligue 1 fold and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, while Liverpool and Manchester United were also said to be in the race.

He was close to signing for the Lancers, having reportedly accepted personal terms with the club and gone as far as arriving in Amsterdam for a scheduled medical before later changing his mind.

"Of course, I talked to Kamaldeen about Ajax and outlined to him how good it all is here," Kudus, who linked up with Kamaldeen at the end of last season amid the transfer tug of war, told Voetbal International.

"I would have loved if he had come, but he chose something else, and I respect that.

"Each player chooses his own path in football."

Kudus and Kamaldeen played together at Danish outfit Nordsjaelland before the former left for Ajax in the summer last year.

On Kudus' departure, Kamaldeen inherited the former's No.10 jersey at Nordsjaelland, going ahead to make himself the club's new talisman with a fine display in the Superliga.

His performance, involving 10 league goals and four assists, earned the attention of Ajax, who quickly moved for his services in what would have been a reunion for the duo at club level.

In the end, the 19-year-old chose Rennes, penning a five-year contract reportedly worth €20 million.

“I’m very excited to be in this amazing club. The project here caught my heart and I just want to be here to help the team and help myself grow as a player, so I’m very happy and looking forward to the challenge here," the teenager told his new club's media on the switch.

The duo are likely to meet again in Ghana’s camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.