Kudus assists as 10-man Ajax defeat Tannane’s SBV Vitesse

The Ghana international played a crucial role in helping Erik ten Hag’s men defeat the resilient visitors in Saturday’s Dutch top-flight encounter

Mohammed Kudus was instrumental in ’s winning goal as Erik ten Hag’s team defeated SBV Vitesse 2-1 despite playing with 10 men.

Playing in his second game since joining from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland on a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million, the international assisted Anthony for the winning goal.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Moroccan Oussama Tannane darted through the right dangerously, however, his finish was off-target as his shot flew high over the crossbar.

More teams

Not too long after, the Lancers had their chance with Quincy Promes firing at goalkeeper Remko Pasveer from a promising position.

Nevertheless, Ajax took the lead in the 21st minute as Promes fired past Pasveer after controlling a pass from Noussair Mazraoui, who made a darting run into the Vitas goal area.

A minute before the half-time break, they suffered a setback after Edson Alvarez was given his marching orders for dangerous play after an incident with Maximilian Wittek. The Mexican kicked the German defender on his legs and replays through VAR aided the referee’s decision.

Playing with a man less did not help Ajax’s cause as it gave Vitesse the confidence to attack in numbers. In the 56th minute, they levelled matters after Riechedly Bazoer put the ball past shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Knowing that a draw would halt their 100% start to the 2020-21 season, manager Ten Hag’s men increased their tempo to get the winner 20 minutes from full-time courtesy of Brazilian youngster Anthony.

Kudus dashed through the visitors’ backline before releasing the forward, who unleashed his shot past Pasveer.

Despite Thomas Letsch introducing Million Manhoef for Wittek and Thomas Buitink for Eliazer Dasa, they were unable to equalise as they crumbled to their first defeat of the season.

Onana and Kudus were in action from start to finish, while ’s Noussair Mazraoui, who was handed a starter’s role, was replaced by Sergino Dest with six minutes left.

Article continues below

Zakaria Labyad come off for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp in the 46th minute with Burkina Faso's Lassina Traore making a cameo appearance.

For Vitesse, Tannane saw every minute of action, albeit, he was cautioned in the 82nd minute as international Oussama Darfalou came off on the hour mark for Armando Broja.

Thanks to this result, Ajax remain at the summit of the log with nine points from three games. They are guests of Groningen in their next outing on October 4.