The centre-back has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu but his team-mate hopes he stays for years to come

Toni Kroos says he hopes Sergio Ramos stays at Real Madrid as the defender's contract nears its expiration.

Ramos can leave Madrid on a free transfer this summer as his deal runs out at the end of the month.

The Spain international has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea, while a return to Sevilla is reported to be an option.

What has been said?

But Madrid are said to have offered Ramos a deal to keep him in the Spanish capital for one more year and Kroos hopes he signs it.

"I don't know how things are going with the club. Of course he's a top colleague and I enjoyed very much playing with him and I really hope that we'll have some more years together," the midfielder told reporters.

"But in the end it's not my decision. What I can say is that he's a great guy - and the best captain I ever had in my career."

How long has Ramos been at Madrid?

The 35-year-old joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, and he has won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Los Blancos.

Ramos has made over 670 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants but was limited to just 21 games in 2020-21.

Will Ramos play at Euro 2020?

The centre-back will not be present at the European Championship this summer.

Ramos was left out of the squad for the tournament despite being the team's captain.

The defender admitted last month that it may be best for him to spend the summer resting to be ready for next season.

"It hurts me not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover well and, next year, return as we have always done," he said.

"It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere."

