Koulibaly and Ghoulam celebrate Napoli’s Coppa Italia triumph

The Senegalese centre-back was on parade from start to finish while his Algerian teammate watched on as an unused substitute

Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam have taken to social media to celebrate ’s triumph over on Wednesday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men defeated the Old Lady 4-2 on penalties after playing a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Koulibaly was in action for the entire duration of the encounter and he played a crucial role in neutralising the attacking threats of Maurizio Sarri’s side at the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Ghoulam was an unused substitute as he continues the wait for his first competitive match since October 2019.

During the penalty shoot-out, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Nikola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik all converted their chances for Napoli but Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their efforts for Juventus while Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey scored the last two.

The victory was Koulibaly's first Coppa Italia title while Ghoulam made it his second success after the 2012-13 campaign.

“The finals are played to be won. Lots of excitement: I'm happy. Napoli deserved a great win like this,” Koulibaly tweeted.

“It is such an immense joy. For us and for the fantastic Neapolitan people,” Ghoulam tweeted.