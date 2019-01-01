Kompany sees no end to Premier League dominance of 'well-oiled machines' Liverpool and Man City

The defender sees no cracks in the teams that finished first and second last season and thinks it could be years before they're unseated

Vincent Kompany thinks that his former club and rivals will dominate the landscape in the Premier League for a long time.

The teams finished first and second with Kompany the club captain who lead City to a second consecutive title on 98 points, with the Reds just behind on 97. Third-placed were 25 points behind Liverpool.

The season before the Blues had amassed 100 points, a Premier League record, with the two clubs tallies last season second and third-most.

They’re first and second this season, with Liverpool the only side in unbeaten, and four points clear of in third.

Kompany, who left City to become player-coach at this summer, doesn’t see any end to the duo’s dominance.

“My opinion is that, at the moment, it’s very difficult for the other clubs to compete because Liverpool and City are well-oiled machines,” he said, after his testimonial game on Wednesday.

“Each player knows what to do. I think these guys are there to stay and the other ones will have to improve fast or otherwise that gap will remain.

“It seems that even if they don’t have a great day, it’s still a comfortable game and there aren’t many teams in recent history who’ve been able to have comfortable games in the Premier League.

“These two teams have been so good at nullifying the danger from the other teams, I don’t see the other teams being able to do that yet.

“City and Liverpool have a huge volume of games which you can expect them to win and that gives them a massive advantage when it comes to overall league tables.”

Kompany, who logged 360 games in 11 years in Manchester, does identify a threat to the duopoly.

What will worry the teams in the chasing pack is that he doesn’t see it coming from outside, as the international thinks that only complacency can derail the two clubs.

“All I’m saying is it’s the reality of these two teams,” he went on .“I think anybody could recognise they’re ahead, but nothing is granted or given.

“If any of them drop their attention for one bit, the tables can turn, but I just don’t see any cracks.”