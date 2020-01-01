Kolkata Maidan, Salt Lake Stadium heavily affected by Cyclone 'Amphan'

The tents of the three iconic Kolkata clubs along with Salt Lake Stadium affected by the cyclone Amphan which had hit the city on May 20...

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ which had hit West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 has caused large-scale damage across the two East Indian states, leaving several dead and injured.

The super cyclone which made its landfall on Wednesday had wreaked havoc in the city of Kolkata, causing major damages at the famous Maidan as well.

More teams

The club tents of the three Kolkata giants, namely , and Mohammedan along with several other clubs in the city, witnessed massive wreckage due to the cyclone.

Several trees were uprooted, causing damages both inside and outside the club tents. The extent of damage was higher for both East Bengal and Mohammedan while Mohun Bagan's loss to property was lesser.

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium which is home to in the (ISL) was also not spared as it also suffered damage.

Several trees had fallen inside the stadium campus. The temporary floodlights of the practice grounds were uprooted. The shed of one of the galleries was also destroyed due to the cyclone.

Never before had the state of West Bengal witnessed such destruction due to a cyclone. This was also the first Super Cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal since 1999. As many as 85 people have lost their lives till date in the state and millions of people have seen their houses flattened.