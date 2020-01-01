Koita and Ba on target as Kasimpasa stun Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir

The Guinea and the Senegal internationals registered their names on the scoresheet as the Apaches edged past Okan Buruk’s men

Bengali-Fode Koita scored twice while Demba Ba was on target as Kasimpasa handed a 3-2 shock defeat to newly crowned Turkish Super Lig champions on Sunday.

Koita was afforded his 23rd start of the season and delivered an impressive performance to ensure the Apaches ended the campaign with a victory.

Fuat Capa’s men aimed to extend their unbeaten run after bouncing back to winning ways against Rizespor and securing a draw against Gaziantep last time out.

Koita spearheaded the Kasimpasa attack and wasted no time in opening the scoring in the ninth minute after he was set up by Haris Hajradinovic.

The Guinea international then handed his side a comfortable lead when he headed home Mame Thiam’s cross, moments before the half-hour mark.

After the restart, manager Okan Buruk brought on international and former striker Ba in attempt to rescue the day for his side.

Kasimpasa, however, continued their dominance with Yusuf Erdogan scoring in the 62nd minute of the encounter.

In the 78th minute, Ba justified the faith his manager had in him when he reduced the deficit after he was set up by Gael Clichy.

Edin Visca scored the second for Istanbul Basaksehir with 10 minutes left to play but Kasimpasa held their nerve to secure all three points in the encounter.

Koita featured for the entirety of the game along with his teammate and international Oussama Haddadi.

The 29-year-old forward has now scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 24 league appearances this season.

The victory is the 12th for Kasimpasa this season as they finished the campaign in the 10th spot after securing 43 points from 34 games.

Koita and Ba will hope to continue their impressive performances during the pre-season games in preparation for the 2020-21 campaign.