‘Koeman wants beautiful football, but also to win’ – Barcelona boss backed to succeed by Makaay

A man who has worked with a fellow Dutchman at Feyenoord in the past believes a Camp Nou legend can thrive back in Catalunya

Ronald Koeman is the perfect manager for as, along with his strong ties to the club from his playing days, he “likes to play beautifully but also wants to win”, says Roy Makaay.

The Blaugrana have turned to a familiar face for inspiration after enduring a humbling end to their 2019-20 campaign.

Quique Setien was unable to deliver a third successive title at Camp Nou, while an 8-2 defeat to eventual winners saw the Catalan giants crash out of the in spectacular fashion.

Koeman has been drafted in to right those wrongs, with the legendary Dutchman well aware of the expectation that exists at one of world football’s biggest clubs.

He helped to deliver success as part of Johan Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ in the 1990s and is now looking to replicate those achievements as a coach.

Makaay believes his fellow countryman can deliver on the most demanding of remits, with Koeman’s philosophies matching those of the institution that he is now part of.

“Koeman's dream has always been to coach Barcelona,” Makaay, who represented the while Koeman was their assistant coach and later worked alongside the 57-year-old at , told Radio Marca.

“It doesn't surprise me that a club like this has thought about him because he is a great coach.

“We will see what style of play he imparts. He is a coach who likes to play beautifully, but who also wants to win.”

Koeman has the desire and tactical nous to succeed at Camp Nou, but he needs an underperforming team to raise its game.

He has already set about trying to put his own stamp on things, with certain players reportedly informed that they no longer figure in Barca’s long-term plans.

Further additions to the ranks are also expected to be made in the current transfer window, while working hard to retain the services of talismanic captain Lionel Messi, and Makaay admits that a serious refresh is required to an ageing squad.

He added: “I think that Barcelona need younger players.”

The Blaugrana are trying to make that happen, as they are linked with the likes of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and defender Eric Garcia, but funds are in short supply and restoring former glories will not be easy for Koeman.