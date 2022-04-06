Koeman to return as Netherlands manager after 2022 World Cup following Van Gaal's cancer diagnosis

Ronald Koeman will return to the role of Netherlands head coach after the 2022 World Cup, with the Royal Dutch Football Association confirming the news following Louis van Gaal's cancer diagnosis.

Koeman previously managed the Netherlands between 2018 and 2020 before leaving to take up the top job at Barcelona.

The 59-year-old, who previously took in stints in the Premier League with Southampton and Everton, has been out of work since being sacked by the Blaugrana in October, but will return to the international fold in 2023.

What's been said?

Koeman said after the announcement was made on Wednesday: “I am looking forward to the new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

Article continues below

"My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me.”

More to follow.