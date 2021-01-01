Koeman accepts Barcelona’s stance on Garcia deal as Laporta hails understanding coach

Ronald Koeman has accepted Barcelona’s decision not to snap up Eric Garcia from Manchester City during the January transfer window, says Joan Laporta, with everyone at Camp Nou aware that they are in no position to add at present.

Off-field events are conspiring against the Blaugrana, with it revealed that they are now €1.2 billion (£1.1bn/$1.5bn) in debt while also being without a permanent president after seeing Josep Maria Bartomeu depart and January elections postponed.

Barca were prevented from bringing Garcia back onto their books over the winter as a result, with the highly-rated defender remaining at Manchester City for now as he runs down his contract.

Presidential hopeful Laporta has told Tot Gira: “Koeman was impeccable when he was with us. He understood the reasoning behind not signing Eric Garcia.

“It was for sporting and financial consistency, and because the statutes says it's not possible (for the club to make signings without a president in place).”

Goal has learned that Garcia has an agreement with Barcelona in place, with personal terms thrashed out regarding a return to Camp Nou for the 20-year-old centre-half.

He will see his current deal at the Etihad Stadium expire in the summer, freeing him to head back to his Catalan roots.

If that move is made, then the highly-rated Spain international will leave English football after four years on City’s books.

Barcelona have rediscovered momentum on the pitch of late, with the efforts of Lionel Messi and co lifting them up to second spot in La Liga – seven points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid while the Rojiblancos boast two games in hand.

Major silverware is back in their sights, with Copa del Rey and Champions League crowns also there to be shot at, but there are a number of issues to address in Catalunya.

Presidential elections will finally be held on March 7, after getting clearance there, and addressing the matter of Messi’s future – as his contract ticks down towards free agency – while also lining up possible summer incomings will be matters that require urgent attention on any to-do list.

