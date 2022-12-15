Knife attack survivor Pablo Mari back in Monza training amid 'step by step' recovery for Arsenal loanee

Monza star Pablo Mari returned to training with the Serie A side this week after recovering from a stabbing incident in October.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mari, who is on loan at Monza from Arsenal, had to have an operation on a knife wound as he was one of the victims of a mass stabbing in Milan. However, he is back with his Monza co-stars and shared his happiness on Twitter, posting: "Back with the team. Step by step."

WHAT THEY SAID: The surgeon who operated on Mari after the incident said that the Spaniard's fitness helped him survive the ordeal. "The surgery was a relatively simple one. Luckily there were only two damaged muscles," Osvaldo Chiara said. "[Mari's] muscular mass is such that the length of the knife that was used couldn't pass through the rib cage and hit his lung."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One person died and at least five more people were injured during the mass stabbing this year and one suspect was arrested.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONZA? Mari will hope to be fit for his side's return to Serie A action as they take on Fiorentina on January 4.