Klopp won't let Liverpool stars get ahead of themselves in title pursuit - Kirkland

The former Reds goalkeeper thinks the German boss will keep his players grounded after a blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign

Jurgen Klopp will not let his stars "get ahead of themselves" in their pursuit of a first league title in 30 years, according to Chris Kirkland.

A 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday saw the Reds maintain their eight-point lead over at the top of the table, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah all got themselves on the scoresheet.

Not only did Liverpool extend their unbeaten run to 33 matches with their latest victory, but they also moved 14 points ahead of reigning champions , who suffered a shock defeat at home to in their last outing.

Klopp's men are now in pole position to secure a maiden Premier League crown come May, having won 15 of their 16 fixtures in the first half of the season.

Liverpool did, however, boast a similarly healthy advantage over City at this stage of the 2018-19 campaign, only to end up finishing second by a single point.

Kirkland does not think Klopp will allow lighting to strike twice though, with the 52-year-old head coach content to take each game as it comes in pursuit of domestic glory.

"I said after a few games Liverpool would win it comfortably but there's a long way to go," the ex-Liverpool goalkeeper told Love Sport Radio.

"They've given themselves a great start and it's in their hands, it's theirs to lose, but there is a lot football left to be played.

"Klopp won't let the players get ahead of themselves. The next game will be the only focus now, and then the next one, then the next one. I know it's a cliche to always just focus on the next match but he really does do that, and it's so important.

"If they can end that thirty-year wait for a Premier League title then I think Liverpool will be on shutdown for about a month with all the celebrations!"

Questions have been asked of the Reds defence on a number of occasions over the last few months, despite their impressive from, with Virgil van Dijk and company not quite managing to reach their usual high standards of excellence.

Liverpool have managed to form a winning habit despite their defensive fragility, however, with Kirkland of the opinion that results are ultimately more important than clean sheets.

"I don't think the lack of clean sheets is a worry," he added. "They've not lost a game! They're top of the league and unbeaten - they won't be concerned about that. It's not easy to keep clean sheets in this league!"

Klopp's men are back in action away at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, before they host at Anfield on December 14.