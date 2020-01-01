Klopp: West Brom deserved draw at Liverpool despite 6-4-0 formation

The Liverpool boss says a point each was a fair outcome in a fixture his side dominated in terms of possession and territory

manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that deserved a 1-1 draw in the Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds dominated the first half to an outrageous degree and took the lead through Sadio Mane.

A second goal continued to elude the hosts and they were punished after the break as Semi Ajayi levelled for the guests.

More teams

“I don't think anyone can expect a team plays like West Brom in the first half, like a 6-4 [formation] or whatever it was. I thought we did OK,” the former boss told Sky Sports . “Second half we didn't do the same again, they had like three counter attacks, too many corners. It is our fault and that is why it is only one point instead of three.

"It is an incredible challenge to stay active, to stay lively when you constantly face 10 men. To be fair, West Brom did their job inside 90 minutes.

“West Brom deserved the point tonight because we didn't finish the game. It is difficult to create. In the end everyone knows and feels we should have and could have done better tonight.

"They played different against Villa. Today, it was clear it would be defensive and over set pieces. When it clicks in the game, you cannot plan clicking you just have to work for it.”

Klopp admits that it is a fixture that the Anfield club will seek to put behind them.

“We played around, crossed the ball and instead of moving we didn't switch,” he said. “It is not a game we will talk about in 20 years but it is a game we have to play and we didn't play as we could.”

Article continues below

Liverpool continue to lead the standings, though their advantage to is now just three points. Meanwhile, and can move within striking distance if they can win their respective fixtures in hand.

Klopp’s men, meanwhile, are back in action on Wednesday, when they will play their final match of 2020 against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Following that, they will tackle on January 4 at St Mary’s.