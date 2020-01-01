Klopp: The Premier League is too challenging to dominate

The German coach insists he takes each game as it comes with any notion of long-term success too tricky to ponder

Jurgen Klopp insisted there was no plan for to dominate the world for years to come, insisting it was tough just to be successful in .

After leading Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, Klopp was named The Best FIFA Men's Coach on Thursday, with four Reds also part of the FIFA FIFPro Men's World11.

After Wednesday's 2-1 win over Tottenham, Klopp's men are also three points clear atop the Premier League table this season.

But the German dismissed any talk about world domination, highlighting just how difficult it was to win in England.

"I don't think anybody will dominate English football – it's too difficult, 100 per cent. The league is too challenging, the calendar is too challenging," Klopp told reporters.

"We all have to make sure we get through these crazy times at the moment and all the other times as well. We had four players in the best team of the world in the last year – one we had to sign from Bayern [Munich], which was smart business, I would say. We obviously have a good team.

"All the other players could have been in that team, as well, because of their ability, so you see we have a really good team here. What you always need in life is a little bit of luck, so you can win football games.

"The more football games you win, the closer you come to winning trophies. If you are in the final or whatever, then you have to make the final touch, that's it.

"But we don't plan world dominance for the next years. We just plan for the next game, which is in 40-something hours at ."

As well as the breakthrough Premier League title, Klopp has led Liverpool to a title, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup since taking charge in October 2015.

But the former coach said there was no chance he would become complacent.

"Oh, I'm 53 years old. I'm too old for flying, so it's easy for me to stay humble. The thing is I have just a world-class team, I work at a world-class club. With the players and people around me, it's our responsibility to be as successful as possible. That's it," Klopp said.

"Nobody has to worry that I could get satisfied – I don't really know how that works. There are no guarantees of success; the only chance you have is to work as hard as you can. If we do that, still no guarantee. But you can get at least a little bit. That's why we try absolutely everything every single day."