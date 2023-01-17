Klopp has no plans to leave Liverpool but under-fire boss warns players 'we have to play better NOW'

Jurgen Klopp insists that he has no plans to leave Liverpool during a testing run of form, but admits that the Reds need to “play better now”.

German coach in charge since 2015

Has won domestic & European trophies

Intends to find a solution to current issues

WHAT HAPPENED? Since the German coach inherited managerial reins at Anfield in October 2015, a remarkable era of success has been enjoyed on Merseyside – with Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes taken in. Liverpool figured in every game available to them in the 2021-22 campaign but, with untimely injuries playing their part, the Reds have struggled for consistency this season and – on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last time out – since ninth in the English top-flight table.

WHAT THEY SAID: Uncomfortable questions have been asked of Klopp for the first time in his tenure, but the 55-year-old has said when pressed on his future: “Either the manager's position changes or a lot of other things change. So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now. I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp has worked with a settled squad for much of his reign at Anfield, with minor tweaks made along the way, but he has rubbished any suggestion that he has been too loyal to certain players that are now performing below their best. He added: “Yes, of course I have heard it. I heard that before and I am not. I am loyal. I think everybody should be loyal, but I am not too loyal. The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good things in the past and then in your mind [you think] maybe that's it for him. If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace [him] that makes sense. If you cannot bring anybody in you cannot bring anybody out. That is the situation.”

WHAT NEXT? Klopp has spoken on a regular basis down the years of Liverpool’s inability to spend at a level enjoyed by some Premier League and European rivals, but Fenway Sports Group are looking to bring in added investment at present and that could help the Reds to rebuild in upcoming transfer windows.