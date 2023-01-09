Is Klopp worried about Liverpool's defending? Reds boss addresses team's shaky performances at the back

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s leaky defence is of no great concern to him, despite the Reds picking up an unfortunate habit of conceding first.

Falling behind has become an unfortunate theme

Happened again in FA Cup clash with Wolves

German coach sees solution to supposed problem

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League heavyweights have fallen behind in more than half of their matches in the 2022-23 campaign, as well as picking up just eight clean sheets in 27 games across all competitions. Having to play catch-up on a regular basis is doing Liverpool few favours, as they endure uncharacteristic struggles for consistency, but injuries have made it difficult to name a settled starting XI and Klopp is adamant that there no serious issues for him to address within his defensive unit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether his team's defending concerned him following their entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round: “Not in general, but in moments. Whatever you play – high-line, deeper-line, ball-orientated, man-orientated – you have to win challenges. I mentioned it already now in the dressing room and I will mention it again as the next team we face is Brighton, who are famous for playing proper football. If you don’t defend properly there, then why should we go there?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German tactician went on to say of his defence, which has conceded 22 times through 17 Premier League games this season: “I can understand [how] it looks open in moments but it is just open because we think we can win the challenge and then we don’t win it and that’s then really tricky to deal with. It’s not that they had chance after chance; what it causes us is a lot of effort to put it right in the end and if you are already there, so you could win [the ball] where you are, then you don’t have to run back and try to solve the problems there.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool last kept a clean sheet on November 9, against League One side Derby in the Carabao Cup, while their last shutout in the Premier League came in a meeting with West Ham on October 16 – with a trip to Brighton next up for them on Saturday.