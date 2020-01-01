Klopp pleased with Liverpool's four-star attack and will play formation again after Manchester City draw

The German head coach was delighted to see Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota thrive in a 4-4-2 system at Etihad Stadium

Jurgen Klopp said he was pleased with 's four-star attack against and will experiment with the formation again as the season progresses.

Liverpool earned a 1-1 draw against City at Etihad Stadium in the latest battle between the two main contenders for the Premier League title over the past few seasons.

A Mohamed Salah penalty gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead after Sadio Mane was brought down in the box, but Gabriel Jesus hit a fine equaliser on the half-hour mark after being set up by Kevin de Bruyne.

City were awarded a spot-kick of their own before the interval when Joe Gomez was penalised for a handball, however De Bruyne missed the chance to put the hosts in front as he fired wide from 12 yards.

The second half was a less open affair as both teams seemed reluctant to risk a valuable point, with Liverpool ultimately dropping to third in the table after the draw while City slipped to tenth.

Klopp had been tipped to drop Roberto Firmino in favour of Diogo Jota for the trip to Manchester after seeing the Portuguese net a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at last Tuesday, but he ultimately decided to start with both men in an attack-minded line up alongside Salah and Mane.

The 4-4-2 system certainly seemed to give the Reds a boost in the final third against City, particularly during the first 30 minutes of the contest, and the German head coach says he will consider naming the same starting line XI in certain games.

“When you can do it against City then you can do it against other teams as well,” Klopp told his post-match press conference. “It will not be our new, all-the-time formation, but there are moments when we might use it. That’s very helpful for us.

"Usually people know which system we play, that’s now water under the bridge. From now on we can play three or four different systems, which is good, and it worked really well.

"We wanted to use the skills and the power of the four up front in specific moments to cause City problems, that’s one thing.

"The other thing is that we all like to prepare a game in the way that we know exactly what the opponent is doing and Pep, I don’t think he knew we would play 4-4-2. It’s not important but it needed a while for City to adapt to it, that was the plan.”