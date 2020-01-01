‘Klopp is proof that patience works’ – McManaman hails Liverpool’s vision in culture of change

The former Reds star has questioned those who constantly make changes in the dugout, with success at Anfield showing that time is required

Jurgen Klopp is proof that patience will be rewarded in modern-day management, says Steve McManaman, with praised for bucking what has become a trend of constant change.

The Reds have made plenty of alterations in the dugout themselves since they last got their hands on an English top-flight crown.

Plenty have offered cause for optimism, but those on Merseyside were always demanding and expecting more.

Klopp’s arrival in October 2015 helped to put the Reds on a different path, with the German boasting both the respect and ability to deliver in the most pressurised of posts.

He has, however, been given time in which to get things right, with the trophy floodgates only flung open again in 2019 after previously falling at the final hurdle across a number of competitions.

Liverpool never considered starting from scratch again and have been rewarded for that show of faith with title triumphs in the , Club World Cup and Premier League.

“I've always asked for patience, even my job as a pundit, I don’t like this hiring and firing of managers really quickly. How are they supposed to bed down and grow some roots for the team if they’re in the job for eight months?” former Reds star McManaman told the Gary Newbon Sports Show.

“Klopp, from day one, he gets the club. It's as if he read up on the history of the club before he got here. He was given time by the owners, but more importantly every single year there’s been an improvement.

“Every year there’s been a progression in what he's been trying to achieve - the players know it's going to be long term.”

Despite history proving that stability and continuity are key ingredients for success, many clubs continue to favour a different approach.

fall into that category, having once seen Sir Alex Ferguson spend 27 years in their dugout, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing plenty of criticism prior to a recent reversal in fortune.

McManaman is disappointed by the sack culture in 2020, with Klopp having cemented a standing alongside the very best coaching brains in the business after being trusted over a prolonged period of time.

“If you look at Solskjaer, some of the criticism he’s had off former United players has been atrocious, but you can see the steps he's trying to make is great,” added McManaman.

“You can see the fruit starting to bear now - they look like a team. [Paul] Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes look good, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford look good. And you think two or three big signings and they could be a force again.

“We need to be patient with the managers. As long as they sit down with the right ethos, the right idea, the right style of football - I think that's the way forward. You need to give them patience, let them work their magic and Jurgen Klopp has absolutely done that.

“He's excelled to get to two Champions League finals. To achieve what he’s achieved - we speak about the Zinedine Zidanes, we speak about Pep Guardiolas, the Madrids and the Barcelonas - now is the time to talk about Jurgen Klopp.”