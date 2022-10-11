'A fantastic source!' - Klopp hits back at former Liverpool star Hamann over recent Reds criticism

Jurgen Klopp issued a sarcastic response to Dietmar Hamann after the former Liverpool midfielder claimed the Reds were lacking "a spark" this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday, Klopp was asked about comments made by Hamann in the aftermath of Sunday's Premier League defeat to Arsenal, in which the former Reds star had suggested Liverpool were "flat", "lacking a spark" and that Klopp could be in danger of the sack if results did not improve soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "Who said that? Oh great, a fantastic source! Well respected everywhere!"

When it was put to him that Hamann was a former Liverpool player, Klopp responded: "That doesn't give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea. I actually think Didi Hamann doesn't deserve that you use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Without the word 'spark'!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hamann has been a regular critic of Klopp since the German's appointment in 2015, but he is by no means the only ex-player to have his say on Liverpool following their recent run of poor form. The Reds have won only four out of 12 games this season in the Premier League and Champions League, and sit 14 points off league leaders Arsenal following Sunday's loss at the Emirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After their trip to Ibrox, Klopp's side face recent rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.