'Klopp has turned any doubters into believers' - 'Phenomenal' German among Liverpool's greatest bosses, says ex-Reds striker Mellor

The German manager has completely redefined the entire club, and the former forward says he can't imagine him leaving any time soon

Former striker Neil Mellor says that Jurgen Klopp is among the Reds' greatest managers, adding that the German has turned doubters into believers during his time at Anfield.

Klopp took over a club that was struggling on and off the field when he became manager in 2015, with many still struggling to bounce back from the club's failed title push under Brendan Rodgers in 2013-14.

Off the field, Liverpool were lagging far behind their Premier League rivals commercially, with the Reds struggling to close the gap.

In his first press conference, Klopp promised that he would deliver a title, and he's done just that by guiding Liverpool to success in the , Club World Cup and, perhaps most importantly, the Premier League.

Klopp has built Liverpool into a juggernaut in the process, and Mellor says the German's rebuild of an entire football club has earned him a place among legendary predecessors like Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish.

"Klopp is adored by Liverpool supporters and rightly so," Mellor told GentingBet. "When he took over at Liverpool the club was nowhere near competing for the top six, the season he arrived Liverpool finished 8th.

"Within a previous press conference he said: ‘we will win a title’ and Liverpool fans wanted to believe him but found it difficult, because of where Liverpool actually were.

"Klopp has turned any doubters into believers, and he has been phenomenal in what he has given Liverpool. Klopp has brought a togetherness and a connection to the club, which is really unique.

"Every supporter feels like they’re connected to the football club and you can see the players do too, with how they were together and celebrating the title win, and even game to game."

Klopp penned a contract extension in December, committing his future to Liverpool through the 2023-24 season.

Mellor says that he cannot fathom Klopp leaving as the manager has a chance to build a legitimate dynasty now that Liverpool have claimed their spot atop the Premier League.

"Liverpool have now put themselves into a position as one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Klopp will want more success at Anfield," he said.

"I know we’ve seen both [Luis] Suarez and [Phillippe] Coutinho leave Liverpool for , but I think Klopp would leave on his own terms, when he is ready. Hopefully he can go again next season to take the team to win the Premier League title again."

He added: "The beauty of Liverpool is that no one is even considering anyone else other than Jurgen Klopp as manager.

"He’s working to take Liverpool to that next level where they want to be Liverpool and the club are as happy as they have been for 30 years, with this manager in place taking the football club exactly where the fans want him to be.

"There is no talk whatsoever that they want to see anybody else coming in and taking over the football club. Klopp seems to be Liverpool down to the ground, with his mentality and his approach.

"It's times like this, that the supporters can really enjoy having somebody like your club in charge who connects to the people of the city."

With seven games remaining in the Premier League season, Liverpool will now embark on a victory tour as the Reds cap off what could be a historic title-winning campaign.

Thursday's match with gives Liverpool a chance to extend their historic lead atop the Premier League, with the Reds already maintaining a 23-point gap between the two sides.

Liverpool could also break the record for points in a season, surpassing Manchester City's centurions, and Mellor believes that cementing further records is more than enough motivation for Klopp's side.

"The big test for Liverpool is achieving 100 points and remaining motivated – but one of Liverpool's main strengths is the mentality that they have within the group," he said.

"So they have to rely on that new target, which is to be the Premier League team with the greatest ever points. To get 100 points is just unbelievable, so if Liverpool can do that, that is the incentive from now to the end of the season and it is possible.

"That will be the mentality – to enjoy this moment, and then prepare for the next games."