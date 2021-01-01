Klopp exit would see ‘champagne flow’ at Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City, claims Liverpool legend Carragher

The former Reds star cannot see the German being allowed to leave Anfield any time soon despite the struggles being endured in 2020-21

Jamie Carragher says “champagne would flow” at Liverpool's rivals if they were to part with Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds legend expecting those at Anfield to steer well clear of such a drastic decision.

Questions have been asked of whether the German tactician will be sticking around on Merseyside and seeing out a contract that is due to run until the summer of 2024.

Alarming regression has been endured by the defending Premier League champions this season, but Carragher cannot see a change in the dugout being made as he thinks the ideal man for the job remains in the position at present.

What has been said?

Carragher wrote his column for the Daily Telegraph: “As a renowned strategist, John W. Henry would always ask himself this: who benefits most when Klopp leaves Liverpool?

“The champagne would flow in the boardrooms of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, anticipating the return of the pre-Klopp period in Anfield history when the club spent one of five years in the Champions League.

“At Liverpool, the response of modern supporters would be comparable to the departure of Kenny Dalglish in 1991, or Bill Shankly in 1974.”

He added: “The flak was bound to intensify after a sixth consecutive home defeat, and I stand by criticism of Liverpool in recent weeks. The players’ response, even when accounting for key absentees, and four-week delay recruiting two defenders disappointed me.

“Without on-field leaders such as Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, there has been a surprising mental fragility during adversity. Do not mistake that for an erosion of trust or belief in the manager. The day Klopp goes will end a glorious era.

“No Liverpool fan I know is angry with Klopp. They are desperate to get back into Anfield to thank him for what he has done, and help him get through this tough period personally and professionally.

“Nobody else could have achieved what Klopp has since 2015, delivering trophies and connecting with the fans. That is why - as a Liverpool supporter - I would not want anyone else in charge of the club under this particular ownership model. I include Pep Guardiola.

“Klopp’s net spend in his time at Anfield is £110 million ($153m) - far less than Manchester City, United, Spurs, Arsenal and even Everton during the same period.”

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Klopp has been reiterating his full commitment to the Liverpool cause as speculation rages. He has shut down talk of succeeding Joachim Low as manager of Germany – with that position set to become vacant after this summer’s European Championship – and has no desire to head anywhere else.

Considerable success has been enjoyed in England and the 53-year-old has pointed out on a regular basis that he intends to take a breather once the day comes to sever ties with Liverpool.

Further reading