'In training he looks really promising' - Klopp excited by Jota as £45m man prepares for Liverpool return

The Portugal international is in line to feature for the first time since December when the Reds visit Sheffield United on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp says he is excited about the prospect of welcoming Diogo Jota back into his Liverpool squad.

The Portuguese international is in line to make his first appearance in almost three months when the Reds visit Sheffield United on Sunday, having returned to team training at Kirkby earlier this week.

Jota has not featured since injuring knee ligaments in the Champions League draw away at FC Midtjylland back in December.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Bramall Lane, Klopp told reporters: “Diogo trained now twice with the team, looks very good.

"He was out long term so we have to see what we can do with that, but in training he looks really promising.

“Yes of course it’s positive, very positive. The way he came back in training is very positive. We just have to make a decision about what makes sense for him, when does it make sense, all that."

Klopp also confirmed that midfield duo Fabinho and James Milner should return to training on Saturday, though it is unlikely that any risks will be taken with regards to their involvement at Sheffield United.

No decision has been made on goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who suffered the tragic loss of his father, Jose, earlier this week.

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on the groin injury suffered at Everton last weekend.

"The best-case scenario, I don’t know to be honest," Klopp said. "It’s not a quick one but of course we all hope there is still a possibility for him to play a few games this season, but we will see.”

Liverpool know that anything less than a win in South Yorkshire, against the Premier League's bottom club, could spell the end of their fading top-four hopes.

The reigning champions, who have lost their last four league games and won only two of their last 11, sit sixth in the table at present, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham. They could also be overtaken by both Everton and Aston Villa, should those teams win their games in hand.

