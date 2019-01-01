Kingsley Madu: Odense Boldklub sign Nigeria left-back

The Nigeria international has become the latest addition by the Nature Energy Park outfit after signing a long-term deal with the side

Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub have announced the signing of Kingsley Madu on a three-year deal.

The international joined the Striped on a free transfer after his contract with Belgian side Zulte Waregem expired in June.

The 23-year-old left-back, who completed his move to the Nature Energy Park outfit, will link up with ’s Sayouba Mande and ’s Moses Opondo.

“In a short time, I got a really good impression of the club and the city. My teammates and everyone around the team have been incredibly nice to me and I already feel like part of the squad,” Madu told the club website.

“I am a strong and fast left-back who will always do my best and I will do everything to win. I would like to thank OB for giving me a contract.

“I am very much looking forward to being able to pay back on the pitch and help the club move in the right direction.”

Madu could make his debut for Odense Boldklub when they take on Hobro in a league game on Friday.