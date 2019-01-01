Indian National Football Team: Know Your Rivals - Curacao

Goal tells you everything you need to know about the Blue Tigers' opponents in the semi-final of the 2019 King's Cup.

QUICK FACTS

Country: Curacao

FIFA Ranking: 82

Last match played: Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 Cuacao (23 March 2019)

Coach: Remko Bicentini

Captain: Cuco Martina

TEAM PROFILE





play Caribbean outfit Curacao in the semi-final of the King's Cup. The Remko Bicentini led side will be looking to use the knockout tournament as part of their preparation for the CONCACAF Gold Cup later this month.

Curacao have never featured in the World Cup in their history and are yet to make a significant mark in any major competitive tournament in their modern history.

In 2017, Curacao won the Caribbean Cup, a knockout tournament that also included , French Guiana and Martinique. In the season prior to this, legend Patrick Kluivert served as their head coach.

The Caribbean team is grouped along with and Haiti in League A in the CONCACAF Nations League that will be held later this year.

In a year filled with competitive tournaments, the King's Cup could prove to be a great warm-up tournament that could help set the tone for Curacao.

RECENT PERFORMANCES





Curacao had a good record in recent times, facing just one defeat in their last six games in all competitions.

The defeat arrived in a less consequential game against Antigua and Barbuda as part of the seeding for the CONCACAF Nationals League.

Curacao had previously defeated Grenada, U.S. Virgin Islands and Guadeloupe to all but confirm their spot in the first tier of the league, managing a goal difference of +21 in the process.

Earlier Curacao were unbeaten against 63 ranked over two legs of friendlies, winning one of them by a one-goal margin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leandro Bacuna: The Groningen-born midfielder started his career with the Antilles U20 team before a call-up with the Netherlands U19 side in 2009. Ultimately, he pledged allegiance to Curacao in 2016.

Boasting of vast experience in the Premier League, the make-shift right-back has plied trades for , Reading and .





Cuco Martina: The right-back is yet another player to watch out for in the King's Cup. Cuco Martina has represented , and his current parent club – .

Martina has played for Curacao throughout his career and is their most capped player with 40 appearances.

FULL SQUAD

Charlison Benschop, Jurich Carolina, Roly Bonevacia, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina, Leandro Bacuna, Shermar Martina, Jarchinio Antonio, Shanon Carmelia, Jafar Arias, Elson Hooi, Gino Van Kessel, Ayrton Statie, Shermaine Martina, Eloy Room, Michael Maria, Jurien Gaari, Zeus De La Paz, Gervane Kastaneer, Jarzinho Pieter, Jimbertson Vapor, Gersinio Constansia