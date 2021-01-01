Kimmich leaves agent amid Bayern Munich future speculation

The Germany midfielder will now represent himself in negotiations as he pursues a bumper new contract

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has split with his agent and will now represent himself in future contract negotiations, Goal and Spox can confirm.

The 25-year-old has decided to end his relationship with the fair-sport GmbH agency.

The move is likely to increase speculation about the midfielder’s future, with the 26-year-old keen to agree a new deal but only on terms that he feels truly reflects his ability.

What did Kimmich say?

Speaking about the move, Kimmich said: "This is a conscious decision that I made last year. I have decided for myself that I want to stand up for my values ​​and my views even more, and that I want to live up to my personal responsibility."

The versatile midfielder added that he is "convinced that I can best represent my own position towards others."

Kimmich’s current deal, signed in 2018, still has more than two years to run, though his plan is to agree a new contract that will see him join the club’s top earners such as Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

The bigger picture

By choosing to split with his agent and represent himself, Kimmich is joining an increasing group of footballers choosing to take more of a direct role in contract negotiations, sidelining agents who often earn millions negotiating deals on their client's behalf.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne represented himself in talks over the bumper new contract he signed earlier this month, while team-mate Raheem Sterling is reportedly considering a similar move.

Kimmich’s move is also likely to be met with approval by Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness, who has long called for footballers to represent themselves in negotiations.

