‘Kim Min-Jae would be a very good PR-signing for Man Utd’ – Red Devils advised by Paul Parker to join transfer hunt for Napoli defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The commanding South Korean centre-half is attracting plenty of admiring glances from the Premier League after starring for the runaway Serie A leaders this season. Kim only moved to Italy in the summer of 2022, but interest in him is building again 12 months on and Parker believes United should be forming part of the scramble for a player that would stand to benefit them on and off the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United full-back Parker, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, has told Kelbet: “Kim Min-Jae has done excellently for Napoli this season and I would love to see him at Man United. Raphael Varane can be a bit fragile sometimes so it would be good with a new player who can compete with him. And then Kim Min-Jae has to earn his spot in the starting XI. If he is willing to come here and fight for a spot that is not guaranteed, that would be amazing. Kim Min-Jae would also be a very good PR-signing. Just like Mitoma, who is from Japan, the same applies for a South Korean player. It would be a massive story if a player like him came to Man United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are already well-stocked for central defenders and Parker concedes that sales would need to be sanctioned in order to make room for Kim. He added: “Of course, Man United would have to say goodbye to Victor Lindelof as he will have a very tough time with getting games in the future if Kim Min-Jae arrives. And of course, Harry Maguire needs to move on. Gareth Southgate can't keep picking him if he doesn’t play. For his own sake he also needs to move on if he wants to be seen as an ambitious player. It's unambitious to sit on the bench.”

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to explore recruitment options from back to front in the summer window, but it appears as though their priority is to reinforce at the top end of the field – with the Red Devils being heavily linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.