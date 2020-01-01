Kibu Vicuna: A champion team must win in all conditions

Still believes that performance against Churchill Brothers was the best in this season...

put in a fantastic shift in Srinagar to come out on top against on Sunday. While most fans would agree that this was by far the best performance of their favourite team in the Kibu Vicuna-era, the coach himself does not think so.

"We played our game. They are a very physical team. But I don't think it was our best match. We played better against Churchill and yet we lost. We handled the difficulties pretty well. We prepared throughout the week and we delivered," opined the coach.

Although the tactician heaped praise on his players for their brilliant performance in testing conditions, he insisted on consistency before taking .

"I am very happy to get three points from a difficult fixture. We played beautiful football against a very strong team that can create a lot of scoring chances from various situations. We were the better team today. It is difficult to play in this weather. But if you have to become the champions of then you must win in all conditions. Now, we have to continue this form. From tomorrow, we will focus on the match against Indian Arrows," commented Vicuna.

Papa Babacar Diawara made a lacklustre debut for Mohun Bagan and the coach agrees that the striker needs time to settle down.

"Papa needs time to be fit. He is a good player. He has a good touch and is good with his movements. He also tracks back and defends. He had two good chances and I think he will help us more as the season progresses."

On the other hand, Real Kashmir coach David Robertson summed up his team's performance as 'disappointing'.

"We lost focus for five minutes and when you do that against a team like Mohun Bagan, you will be punished. It is disappointing. The fine margins decided the match. We could not find the breaks that we usually find. But we play again on Friday and hopefully, we will get over this defeat quickly," said the Scottish manager.