Kibu Vicuna is happy to get a point from a ground 'not perfect for football'

Mohun Bagan extended their unbeaten run to five matches after stealing a point from Punjab FC...

It rained incessantly in Ludhiana on Monday. Although the sun shone brightly on the matchday morning it was enough for the pitch to dry up completely. This has irked coach Kibu Vicuna as his side relies on a style that involves keeping the ball on the ground for the maximum time possible.

"The ground was not up to the mark. There was uneven bounce which made it difficult to play ground passes. But it was enough to play a football match. The ground got much better than yesterday but not perfect to play football," opined the Spaniard.

Although Mohun Bagan lacked sharpness in front of goal and trailed till the 88th minute, Vicuna thinks his side were slightly more dominant than the hosts.

"We wanted three points. But we are happy to get a point. We were better in the first half. They are good with set-pieces. It was individual brilliance from (Aser) Dipanda that got them the goal. We got clear chances to equalise throughout the match. Baba (Papa Babacar Diawara), Suhair (VP) all got chances. It was an open match. We put everything we had in attack and finished with Baba, Suhair, Subho, Komron (Tursunov) all of them on the pitch. Komron could have even won us the match in injury time," commented the coach.

In the next match, Mohun Bagan will go up against in the much anticipated Kolkata Derby and Vicuna agrees that his side needs to keep improving even if they will head into the match at the back of a five-match unbeaten run.

"We have to continue improving. We must remain focussed. We have always been playing for three points and in the next match also we will be playing for that," concluded the tactician.