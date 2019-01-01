Khairil determined to help Malaysia defeat Japan

Malaysia U-15 will get to face off against defending champions Japan in the AFC U-16 Championship qualifiers, having previously lost 3-1 to them.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

One of the boys set to captain Malaysia in the coming 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualification, Khairil Zain is determined to see his team overcome defending champions in the group stage.

Having edged the likes of , North Korea, and in two tournaments this year, their true test will start next week in Vientiane, Laos, when they take part in Group J of the qualifiers, against Cambodia, hosts Laos, and group favourites Japan.

They will first take on Cambodia on September 18, before facing Laos two days later, and will finally go up against Japan on 22 September. The 12 group winners will qualify for the finals automatically, accompanied by the best four second-placed teams.

Speaking to the press just before departing for Vientiane last Friday, the forward remarked of his desire to come away with a better result than what happened in their previous encounter against Japan, a 3-1 defeat in an invitational tournament back in 2017.

"We need to get past Laos, first, as they will be extra motivated as the hosts. We have to settle down, stick to the coach's instructions.

"Only then we can face off against the 'kings' of Asia; Japan. We've been working hard to prepare for the match and the qualifiers, even when the haze was bad.

"We believe in each other, we always work hard and we have confidence in ourselves. Having lost once to them does not mean that we will lose again. We will do well when we face off against this time around," said the 15-year old junior player.

